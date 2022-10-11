Now is our opportunity

During a quick sift through my childhood treasure trove, I chanced upon my school autograph book. My class teacher’s note got me thinking: “Past is best forgotten, present is your opportunity, and future is your hope.”

In other words, the past is nothing but memory on a recall while the future is the act of conjuring up the next moment that is not here yet. They both come to our experience right now.

The yesterday which is in memory brings both the good and the bad for us to brood over now. The tendency though is to gravitate in the bad experiences and bring it into the active pane of now. A death in the family then, an accident of yesteryear that has healed, and so on makes us feel sad or insecure or angry now.

Unfortunately, the memory that operates in the past influences and shapes the current moment. The tomorrow is also in our mind frame which is nothing more than a figment of our imagination. Here too the mind oscillates between a positive and a negative projection and exhibits the tendency to settle more in the negative region. Oh, there is a lurking danger or the uncertainty of outcome of actions makes us experience fear and anxiety which is not there yet. Unfortunately, the mind travelled into the future to shape the current moment.

A good experience from the past or a tomorrow which may be positive can make us happy but is not in alignment with the now. Our emotions at the current moment are impacted and influenced in a manner that makes us behave by what is not now. Reaction then to a present stimulus is dictated by these built-up emotions.

The best moment is in now, which is both current and real, and very unique in itself. It is life’s presence and present at this moment, to be watched and savoured as well celebrated now. Meditation and other techniques train our mind to focus in now.

Thích Nhất Hạnh the Buddhist monk remarked, “The present moment is filled with joy and happiness. If you are attentive, you will see it.” Can there be a better moment than the NOW moment in our life?