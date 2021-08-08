While writing or speaking about spiritual experience or guidance, it’s only in retrospect, by looking at indications of success that one can deduce that which was intended to be indicated through writing and speaking had been understood ‘as it is’ by the recipients. In the higher realms of consciousness, word’s ultimate purpose and utility is that of indication. Indication keeps freedom to choose intact.

Love, responsibility (dharma), truth, non-violence and eternity are five consecutively subtler fields of spiritual realisation. In that stage of realisation where non-violence reigns supreme, there exists no difference between wish, desire, prayer and intention. As, in this realm, consciousness of oneness is as pure as purity itself, vision is clearest as if clarity itself may have transformed into vision and, correctness is so balanced that supreme consciousness alone can be capable of seeing/judging it.

Therefore, when one’s prayer is conveyed to the ‘other’ its nonfulfillment and fulfilment both may become impediment in one’s journey to become one with the supreme consciousness. As, impression of possessing power may become real. At this stage, difference between the deity and the followers is only in appearance and hence it is minimal most. Yet, it is clearer than ever before in earlier stages of realisation. One is driven through the relationship of trust and etiquette. At this stage seeing divine in the ‘other’ translates into obeying divine through ones behaviour by manifesting it through one’s character (self). This appears to be the reason that highly attained do not ask anything from the divine other than that self, i.e. the oneness with 'That-Self'. Mystery behind not asking anything during prayer is nothing but deposition of complete trust in one’s chosen manifestation of supreme consciousness. When one is transformed to such an extent that one’s welfare no more stays any different from universal welfare then one becomes evidence before oneself that ‘That’ not only exists as all pervasive reality but it knows also what is best for one’s welfare every moment and eternally. That is self-test of one’s own saadhnaa being in tune with eternal spiritual Principle. This happening or incident in a mysterious way results into one’s becoming the conduit of supreme consciousness. But, reaching to this stage of experience at which one becomes such in one’s experience is rare feat. Perhaps, this is the closet that one can indicate through written or spoken word what surrender/oneness is.