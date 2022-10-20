Only you can decide your worth

Life is too short to waste any amount of time on people and places that do not realise your value. Those who know your worth will find a way to value you.

On his deathbed, a father gave an old watch to his son and said: “Here is a watch your grandfather gave me when I was about your age. It is more than 200 years old. It belongs to you now but first, go to the jewellery store and find out how much they are willing to offer you”.

The son did what he was told, came back to his father, and said; “They offered me only five hundred rupees because it is really old.”

The father smiled and said; “Well, now go to the pawnshop and find out what they are willing to give you.” The son went to the pawnshop, came back embarrassed and said; “The pawnshop offered only two hundred rupees because it has a scratch and looks unkempt.”

The father smiled some more and said, “Now it’s time for you to go to the museum.” The son again did as he was told and came back rather excited. “The curator at the museum offered three lakh rupees for the watch as he said it would be a great addition to their treasured antique collection.”

The father then said; “you can do what you want with the watch, i just wanted you to know that the right place and the right people will value you in the right way. Don’t go to the wrong place, seeking your worth and then get upset because you are not valued”.

The son held the watch and the lesson close to his heart.

More often than not, we let other people decide our worth. We let them tell us that we are asking for too much, that we don’t deserve what we are asking for or that we are in one way or another wrong in simply asking.

Make sure you don’t start seeing yourself through the eyes of those who don’t value you.

Instead, find someone or some place that sees you as something of exquisite value, like a museum full of art and loves to listen to the stories you have to tell.

Give yourself all you’ve got. You’re worth it.