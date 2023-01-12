Our struggles become our badges of honour

Every year the Christmas season brings out the best of the culinary skills I’ve acquired over the years. Christmas goodies and festive meals roll out of my kitchen during this delightful season. I get to exhibit my flair for cooking to my family and friends.

I did not however start out this way. I could not differentiate between corn flour and wheat flour. All that I was capable of was the instant, heat and serve and ready to cook range of products.

So, I began my culinary journey more out of compulsion and need than desire or passion. It was a long and arduous journey, one that entailed countless hours of sweat and consistent work in the kitchen. Besides the DIY lessons, the boot camp from my Mother-in-law in the art of cooking contributed to my success.

I had to wake up in the wee hours of the morning, leaving behind the warmth of my bed and follow my Mother-in-law to the kitchen. Before I headed to work, I was taught the basics of seasoning, sautéing, frying, steaming and sundry other cooking techniques. The rigmarole went on for several months as I shuffled between this boot camp and the job I had. On many days I was tempted to throw in the towel and put an end to this self-inflicted suffering. Yet, I endured. Today, three decades later I’m grateful for that rigorous training and the struggles that forced me out of my comfort zone.

My experience, though incomparable to the more intense sufferings that others face, was staggering and tiresome. Likewise, each of us faces, to a less or greater degree, struggles and challenges that overwhelm us. But when we persevere and tide through those tough days, we can wear those experiences later as badges of honour. In addition, these formative experiences shape our personalities and fortify us. Having faced and triumphed over struggles, both great and small, we emerge with a better understanding of our latent talents and inner strength.

“What does not kill me makes me strong,” said the philosopher, Nietzsche. So, today if we are struggling with a situation that is challenging us to move out of our comfort zone, let us not get weary. For, one day those struggles will become our badges of honour.