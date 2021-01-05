Peace within

“Lose yourself in nature to find peace,” said Ralph Waldo Emerson and his words echoed in a painting competition held with the theme “Peace”. The entries in the competition were beautiful landscapes with spectacular sunsets, gorgeous blue oceans or the shoreline, all with an eyeful of texture and tone competing for attention.

After much scrutiny, the panel of judges, comprising of eminent artists, shortlisted two paintings for the final round on the basis of the interpretation of the theme, peace. The first one was of a scenic lake. The lake was a perfect mirror for the towering mountains all around it. Overhead was a blue sky with fluffy white clouds. A monk was peacefully meditating on the banks of the lake.

The overall composition of the painting was impressive.

The other painting had rugged mountains which were bare, an angry sky from which rain fell and lightning struck. There was also a foaming waterfall tumbling down. By the side of the waterfall, there was a tiny bush growing in a crack in the rock. In the bush was painted a mother bird sitting in her nest over the eggs brooding. There, in the midst of the rush of angry water and fearful sky, sat the mother bird in perfect peace.

The judges unanimously decided that the second painting is the winner because of the clarity with which the theme ‘Peace’ has been interpreted. In order to achieve a peaceful state, one need not be in a place where there are no noise, trouble or adversity. Peace can be attained in the midst of the travails of daily life. The calm mother bird amidst the chaotic surroundings indeed became the best representation of peace. In Mahatma Gandhi’s words, “Each one has to find his peace from within. And peace to be real must be unaffected by outside circumstances.”`

The Buddha’s teaching emphasises that attaining ‘peace of mind’ is not a strenuous job. A confused or disturbed mind is like muddy water. On being allowed to stand, the mud settles down and water on top is clean. Similarly if given some time, the troubled mind settles down and descends into calmness effortlessly.