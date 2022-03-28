Power of unconditional love

Love is all-pervasive. Everyone knows about it but few understand it. It can just be a concern for the wellbeing of the other, taking care, longing for physical proximity, kissing, hugging, giving some token gift, supporting, affectionate eye contact, sharing intimate secrets and feelings or even a meaningful silence looking at each other. Love is a source of confidence, security, power and courage.

Love can be towards another person, any living being, object, concept or even oneself. While mutual love strengthens the bonding and endures for a longer duration, the most superior form of love is unconditional love.

Expression of love helps in strengthening it, but the ability to make the loved one feel it is superior. The expression need not be a descriptive/ eloquent dialogue, beautiful poem or song. It can be simpler and even speechless.

Love is a necessity, not a luxury. It is an essential feeling for life, not an optional add-on of our choice. Nothing can fill the place of love. However, we have to be extremely careful in our choice. What or whom we love intensely shapes our destiny.

Unconditional love is without any strings attached or dependent on the fulfilment of certain expectations. There are no expectations like the loved one should reciprocate in equal measure or that he/she should conform to certain desired standards or behaviour patterns. The best example is filial love.

Because of the absence of expectations or preconditions, there will be no regrets or disappointments when love is unconditional. However, we should ensure that our unconditional love will not slip into excessive possessiveness or a mechanism to control the loved one.

While the major benefits of love are a feeling of security and purpose in living, love confers several other hidden benefits like healing wounds, overall robust health, a calm and cool mind, a general feeling of happy living and an even longer life span.

The sacred and purest form of love is the love of God and his creation. Love should not be restrictive; it must freely flow towards all with the conviction that everyone and everything is nothing but the manifestation of the Almighty. We need not love God with a precondition; He knows what is good for us and will provide for us.

