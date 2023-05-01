Prayer and its myriad hues

“Which prayer does God answer if and when they clash with one another?” was a doubt I expressed in my junior college moral instruction class. “Lo! This girl has taken God’s problem into her hands!” exclaimed our teacher, a nun, going on to explain it as best as a teenager could grasp: “God does what is best for all.”

No, the question, “What is prayer?” or rather, “What should or could a prayer be?” churns my mind. Is prayer just a religious ritual, a formality, or a habitual routine? Can’t spontaneous prayers, depending on momentary needs, fears, and feelings, work as parallel supporting systems?

Prayers are part of all religions. They have a place in every stage and event in life, both happy and sad. It assumes different modes, too.

In Hinduism, for example, singing (bhajans), meditation (dhyana), and chanting (japa) are considered forms of connecting with the Almighty.

Prayers could be conducted in congregations or individually. They could be special ones for festive occasions or normal daily prayers. They could be in prescribed form based on holy scriptures, as found in most religions.

These unwritten rules were perhaps meant to make it easier for followers to comply because prayers mould and benefit them.

They inculcate the values of humility and reverence.

Following are a few of the myriad ways that shape a prayer because a prayer transcends place, time, and format and is a personal, instant urge that springs from the heart. Sharing updates of the local temple in my native place with friends connected with the place is a pleasurable way of revering my gram devatha (local deity) and reminding others of Him. A simple prayer of mine!

“The day’s bloom on my plant elates me when I feel it has bloomed just for the presiding deity of the day (Hinduism devotes every day of the week to specific gods and goddesses, Mondays to Lord Shiva, Tuesdays to Lord Ganesha, Fridays to goddess Lakshmi...), and my day’s prayer becomes colourful and fragrant with the day’s flower adorning the deity,” says my friend.

“A silent prayer for the patient inside a racing ambulance comforts me for having done my bit for the unknown person,” confides my neighbour.

Wishing friends from other religions is more than social etiquette; it is a way of joining them in their prayers to realise the oneness of the Almighty!