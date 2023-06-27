Prayer on the go

It’s said that one’s habits developed in childhood tend to remain throughout ones life. Good habits can be inspiring and motivating to one’s outlook on life. One habit which I consciously developed in my youth was closing my eyes and praying while travelling long distances by car or bus.

It started when I was in school, where I would always sit by the window seat feeling full of joy and verve to see nature at its best.

I felt suffused with the surreal feelings as the wind brushed against my face and played with my untied hair. It was the perfect setting for me to close my eyes and pray sincerely to an omniscient God.

This habit of closing my eyes and praying while travelling continued in college, which I did at Jyoti Nivas College in Bengaluru. The trip to college everyday took about half an hour to 45 minutes. I did not want to misuse this time in chit-chatting and idle gossip, nor could I study due to the staccato movement of the bus. So, I would look out the window and observe the beauties and awesomeness of nature and then automatically I would slip into a contemplative mood which led to my praying and, autosuggestion. It helped me to express to god my gratitude for all the wonderful things that had come my way for which I was eternally grateful to him.

Sometimes, my classmates, as well as seniors and juniors, would notice me closing my eyes and they used to think that I was taking a siesta or making up for lost sleep. Since no one asked me directly, I too remained discreetly silent about this. This is because when young people turn a tad bit spiritual and prayerful, people on the whole tend to be cynical about it. Instead of appreciating the seriousness in the person, they would instead probably label the person a “fake”.

So I let people think what they wanted, while for me I was really happy that in my childhood I had picked up such a beneficial habit which hurts no one, is harmless, and has no side-effects. It’s without a doubt beneficial as it helps me start my day well. It’s given me on fresh mornings a boost of confidence and determination. It’s enriched my attitude, which in turn has helped me develop a better altitude by reinforcing substantial aptitude. Prayer demands no specific place or time.