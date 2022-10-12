Procrastination steals away your time

Time and tide wait for none. All of us are aware of this universal truth. However, many of us defer working hands on for various reasons. This habit gradually metamorphoses as our second nature. It eventually reflects on our work and then on our personalities.

Procrastination is not only detrimental to our progress, but can turn out to be an excruciating experience if one, few or many people are waiting for us to do our bit in the chain of events, so that the work can be taken forward.

An incident from the Ramayana throws light on the drawbacks of the laid back attitude. The exiled Ikshavaku princes, Rama and Lakshmana befriended Sugriva when they were scouting for Sita’s whereabouts. Rama helped Sugriva regain power as the sovereign of Kishkinda by killing the latter’s brother Vali.

Sugriva was overwhelmed with gratitude. He promised to help Rama find Sita. Nevertheless, there was a limitation. They were in the middle of the rainy season. Not much could be done during downpours in a heavily forested area. So, Sugriva said that he would deploy his army once the rains subsided. He invited the royal brothers to stay in his kingdom. The duo declined the offer on principle.

They decided to wait out the rains by camping in the outskirts of the kingdom.

The season changed. The princes of the solar dynasty who were eagerly waiting to get on with their search with the help of Sugriva’s soldiers became exasperated. When the wait became intolerable, Rama commissioned Lakshmana to visit the kingdom to find out the cause of the delay. Lakshmana was shocked to find out that Sugriva did not seem to remember his promise. In fact, the monkey king was busy enjoying his new found power and luxury. Lakshmana was maddened with anger. He chastised the drunken king and reminded him of his promise. Soon, Sugriva regained his senses and apologised for his lassitude before he set out to keep his promise.

Sugriva was lucky to get a timely reminder from Lakshmana. But we may not be so very lucky. So, the next time we want to postpone our activities without a valid reason, we must remember that procrastination is the thief of time!