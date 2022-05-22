Putting possessions in perspective

A few weeks after my 10th birthday, my gold pendant went missing. I usually wore it on special occasions, and do not recall why I had it on while out playing. Anyway, it fell off its chain and lay hidden in a field until it was found.

Two decades later, as I went about my work at school, the errant ornament played truant again. Before I noticed its absence, a student spotted it somewhere on the sprawling campus. She promptly handed it to my colleague, her class teacher.

I can never forget that tense time in my childhood, when my parents and I searched frantically for my pendant. I remember just as vividly our immense relief when we saw it sparkling in the grass. If the disappearance and reappearance of a small piece of metal can cause such an emotional upheaval, how must it feel to believe that a relative or friend is beyond human aid and then see an incredible turnaround in his or her condition?

The little girl at school who recovered my pendant is now a renowned oncologist. While there must be patients for whom she cannot do much, I am sure she saves many lives. So it is with doctors and nurses who continue to battle Covid. Thousands afflicted by the dreaded virus have been restored to health by their care and competence.

Sadly, there is no guarantee that a person will return from the brink of death. For that matter, items going astray do not always come back. My pendant is safe but, over the years, several of my belongings have irretrievably vanished.

At moments when I wish that I had one or other of them, I remind myself that, although we speak of losing objects and of losing loved ones, the loss of possessions can in no way compare with the loss of people. Those fleeing war-torn regions, leaving behind their homes and everything they own, will confirm that!