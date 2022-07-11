Que sera, sera, let life go on

After a long, quiet spell with people locked indoors due to Covid, one fine morning, we woke up to a beautiful surprise. The block across ours started to wear a bridal look. A few thatched coconut leaf panels, some orange marigolds and plantain saplings adorned the doorway and the gleaming yellow lights lit along the house seemed as if all was back to normal.

Though reality was far from it. A wedding…? during Covid...? Couldn’t it wait…? I am sure such thoughts crossed everyone’s minds like mine, but with pundits making their regular entries and exits and caterers dishing out food and beverages at regular intervals, the wedding was surely on.

All members quietly ran about their business without much hullaballoo and knowingly or unknowingly from our windows and balconies, we too became a part of it. With fear in hearts, all watched the wedded couple leave for their new home in a couple of days.

Sometimes things that are destined will take place despite odds. We cannot question or judge them. All’s well that ends well. The couple recently came home to seek blessings on their first anniversary. This incident reminded me of a Chinese story…

A Chinese farmer, one morning, found one of his horses missing from the stable. His friends came home and expressed their sympathy and said, “This is terrible! Losing a horse is almost like losing a fortune.” The farmer merely responded...” Maybe”. The next evening the horse returned bringing seven wild horses along with it. His friends came home to congratulate and said…” Isn’t this great! Now you have seven more horses to help”. The farmer answered “Maybe”.

The farmer was not judging any incident as good or bad for him. The events in our life too take place with a purpose. Instead of introspecting and judging, it is better to accept what life offers with an open mind.