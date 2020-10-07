Rama or Ravana?

During an interesting discourse, a speaker paused and asked the audience, “If I held two beautiful idols of Rama and Ravana in both my hands and asked you to choose and take one, which idol will you choose?” The audience unanimously roared, “Rama’s idol!”

As he is the epitome of what a gentleman should be, “Well yes! Absolutely, I forgot to mention” added the speaker and continued, “though the idols of both Rama and Ravana are made by the best craftsmen, the idol of Rama is made of wood while that of Ravana is made of gold, now may I know your choice?” There was a stillness in the room which echoed the answer.

Materialistic possessions give comfort and are essential for survival in today’s world. The advertising industry is busy convincing that we’re not perfect or healthy until we purchase or consume their products. The youth today craves for attention that can be fulfilled only by materialistic interests. Big houses, fancy cars, huge bank balance are monumental in maintaining status within high social circles. These possessions after a while start possessing us. Money or wealth is hunky-dory as long as it doesn’t control our deeds or spiritual development.

Rama and Ravana are the two sides of our mind. Rama, an example of an ideal man in terms of physical, mental and spiritual strength, is depicted by our conscience while Ravana is our ego. In this materialistic world, where money and pride have taken over humbleness and humility, the Ravana inside has been slowly killing the Rama, our conscience. The hatred, anger and incivility poured outside are the outcome of our silencing the one small right voice within.

Be it Rama or Ravan, both begin with the same syllable. But their destiny is decided by the karmas. Just as a Buddha teaching says “ When you die, they won’t remember your car or house. They will remember who you were. Be a good human, not a good materialist”, Let us nurture the goodness of spirituality over materialism.