In 'King Lear', the most pessimistic of Shakespeare’s tragedies, man is presented as that bare, forked animal, an accommodated thing, at the mercy of the buffetings of fate and nature. Throughout the play, King Lear, who himself is to blame for his foolish pride, mouths one-liners that bring down Man from the pinnacle of glory to the blabbering old creature wandering naked in the storm, arousing pity and awe at his vulnerability. Lack of foresight and blind disregard of the ground realities of life are Lear’s hubris.

Filial ingratitude comes as a rude shock to the old man who in his childish impetuosity has given away his estate and possessions to his three daughters while we are told 'even the snail carries its home on its head'. What Lear does not realise is that old age is inevitable and that a man or woman should prepare for this oncoming event. In Bard’s words, readiness is all. Unpreparedness cost Lear his sanity and put him at the mercy of others. If only he had been wise enough to foresee what old age entails and had prepared for it by providing himself with the wherewithal of his needs, Shakespeare need not have penned such a pessimistic tragedy.

The Fool, who is the wise man of the play, harps on the truth that the white-haired king had hoped his daughters would care for him, but ingratitude sharper than a serpent’s tooth drives the first two daughters to banish the king into the wilderness to fend for himself while the kind-hearted youngest daughter comes too late. As a consequence Lear in his dotage suffers ignominy, misery, madness and death.

Today we see old couples caught in the dilemma of packing up to leave their children’s homes, choosing to prepare for old age and death on their own. With their bank passbooks in their hands, they experience a sense of independence and preparedness. There are Elder Care Centres and old age homes which cater to the needs of those looking for help. As someone said the old man is no longer at sea or wandering in a storm anymore.