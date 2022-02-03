Recall the past, but don’t dwell in it

During the gathering of school/college students, childhood friends who grew up in the same neighbourhood or senior citizens after a few decades and the topic under discussion are about current affairs, politics or economics, we notice that the participants are very few with most of them just nodding their heads at whatever is being discussed. Serious involvement is rare and not forthcoming.

But the moment the subject turns to events or incidents which occurred in the past, there is tremendous involvement, participation and contribution by each and everyone outdoing others in recalling those memorable stories and activities. Especially the mischief done and punishment that went with it are remembered and relished more. This is mostly due to the comfort that provides us of not having to give any fresh inputs or ideas on the subject matter. Reminiscing and discussing the past is easy because it is over and done with and there is nothing to be added or sugar-coated to it to make it more interesting.

Everyone seems to be in agreement and enjoy it by quoting ‘those were the days’ or ‘golden days’ compared to the present. If we seriously think about it, we will find that those ‘golden days’ were spent by having a target, aim, ambition and lots of planning for the future, shortage of time to pursue our dreams, hobbies and activities close to our heart.

In fact, these are the days that are supposed to be cherished and lived to the full. Now, we have the time to plan and execute all those wishful thinking to read books, enjoy our favourite music, learn a new language and meet old friends who have not been in touch.

Recalling the past once in a while is good, but dwelling in the same is a precious present wasted. Being trapped in our past will eventually rob us of our future. Instead, enhancing our physical fitness and general/spiritual knowledge on a day-to-day basis and, taking it to a higher level should be given priority.

Emily Maroutian says, "Your power is not in yesterday or in tomorrow. It’s not over there somewhere waiting for you to reach it. It’s not hidden behind some goal or achievement. Your power is right here. Right now. Your power is today. What will you do with today?"