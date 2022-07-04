Reciprocity is key to sustaining relationships

Recently, a relative was raving, reeling out a raft of things that were raging and rattling within her. “Come birthdays of my close friends, I’m consistent in calling them up to convey my greetings. Incidentally, this year, being inundated by inexplicable and ineluctable health issues, I couldn’t call many. Lo! There were blizzards of calls from them, with each caller blitzing me, as to why I didn’t bother calling them this time! I wondered; even once, have they made an effort to call me on my special days?

“And then, there is that circuit of colleagues, with who I chill out watching cinemas and cramming down new cuisines at certain restaurants during off-days. Each time, they expect me to spring the bill. Since according to them, I’m loaded with surfeit lucre, and hence, no big shakes even if I pay always. What greatly disconcerts me is their ghastly attitude of gladly taking all my gestures for granted.”

Paradoxically, in present times, many people have this proclivity to misconstrue profound goodness as weakness, politeness as meekness, and polished conduct as madness! Interestingly, ‘the abundant givers’, be it the givers of love, care, concern, or even givers of physical, emotional and financial succour, are invariably taken for a ride. In many households, too, it is a common sight to see someone, shouldering all sundry tasks, is saddled with even more of them!

What we fail to discern is there are a lot of ‘give and take’ in great relationships, in terms of one’s investment (of time, love, energy and efforts), involvement, and intense reciprocity. These are the intangible payments in the transactions of relationships, on which a relationship thrives. Naturally, ‘we get treated by others the way we treat them’, and that, one gets only what one gives. Likewise, only when we listen and respect others’ views/emotions, ours own would be respected.

Apparently, in any close relations, the moment we cease to contribute, by way of care, concern, consistent love, etc., we instantly lose our right, too, to expect the same from them. After all, it’s all a mighty ‘give and take’ matter!