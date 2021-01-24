On June 19, 1306, King Robert the Bruce of Scotland was defeated by the English, at the Battle of Methven. According to a legend, while escaping his enemies, he took refuge in a cave. As he sat there, wearily wondering whether it was worth the effort to retain his crown, he observed a spider spinning a web. Its persistence inspired the dispirited monarch to sustain the struggle for his throne.

In her 19th-century poem, ‘Try Again’, Eliza Cook narrates the incident. The king calls the spider foolish because ‘it toils so hard to reach and cling, and tumbles every time.’ The little creature, however, refuses to give up: ‘Again it fell and swung below/ But again it quickly mounted;/ Till up and down, now fast, now slow/ Nine brave attempts were counted.’ Greatly impressed, Robert the Bruce declares, ‘The spider up there defied despair;/ He conquered and why shouldn’t I?’

Over the next few years, Robert the Bruce continued to fight the English, eventually winning a decisive victory at the Battle of Bannockburn, in 1314. The spider story is appealing, but one thing is certain. Had Robert been the kind of person who tamely succumbed to dejection, making no move to bestir himself, he would hardly have been impelled to act by an assiduous arachnid.

History tells us that Robert the Bruce would regularly rise and recoup from misfortune. He might have occasionally wallowed in self-pity, but never allowed himself to be overwhelmed by apathy. Resisting the urge to surrender rather than strive, he eventually triumphed.

Remarkable individuals have been known to succeed despite setbacks. J.K. Rowling is a familiar example. Her manuscript of ‘Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone’ was rejected by twelve publishers. Rowling bounced back from these rebuffs, to become a rich and renowned author.

All human beings (not just a famous few) possess innate resilience, but we should make a conscious choice to enjoy this bounteous blessing. Let us resolve to be resilient!