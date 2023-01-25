Self discipline is the foundation of social order

The Bhagavad Gita repeatedly uses the word ‘Yagna’ to describe any human activity that is done with sincerity, not only for one’s individual good, but for the larger welfare of society, with no ulterior motives and as an offering to the divine.

Going further, the Gita explains the different ways in which this ‘Yagna’ can be carried out, each suited to individual strengths, capabilities and temperaments. One of them is ‘self or sense control’.

Man is blessed with sense organs like the eyes, ears etc and the organs of action like the hands, legs and so on. The Gita gives the analogy of the commonly understood meaning of the word Yagna as the ritual offerings of the sacred oblations to the fire- the Agni who is the medium of transporting the offerings to the divine.

Just as the various sacrificial substances are put into the fire, the Gita says the senses and the organs of action should be sacrificed in the fire of Samyama – self control. The tongue is to be controlled from speaking ill of others, gossip and so on. The eyes are to be trained to see sights that do not incite the mind in any manner. The ears are to be restrained from hearing unnecessary matters. The hands are to be used for constructive activities. This can be extended further.

One has only to peruse the words of any noble soul to understand this fundamental concept. Great minds have given this a philosophical and spiritual tinge. The Gita says that just as the offerings are reduced to ashes in the sacrificial fire, all the unwanted and negative activities of the senses must be sacrificed in the fire of self control.

As the Gita explains, the mind receives the stimuli from the external world and transmits them to the intellect which generates a response that manifests as some physical action. The Gita stresses that the mind must be trained to filter out all these disturbing stimuli to achieve a state of calm, poise and equanimity. This can be achieved only through a conscious and sustained effort of ignoring and discarding all negative impulses and restraining the mind from pursuing thoughts that agitate and churn it into a tumultuous current. This is a yagna and such an individual of disciplined and controlled mind contributes to the overall societal well being.