One of the points that is often made in public discourses by spiritual masters is the idea that if you wish to embrace the divine or come to God, the first thing you need to do is to give up your intelligence. This is because it is precisely this intelligence that prevents a seeker of truth from grasping cosmic intelligence. Unlike human intelligence, divine one has no limitation. It is unfettered by boundaries.

The eyes for example can only to see what lies ahead but you cannot see what lies on the right, left or behind. A human being without putting too fine a point on it cannot even see his or her eyes! It is so severely limited! God is not waiting for a certificate of proof from an artist or a scientist to prove his existence. He does not care for any of that. He is waiting for his creation to experience his presence in them.

‘Amma’ once responded to a question on the place of reasoning in spirituality.

She answered by saying, “Son, to give up all reasoning is the place of reasoning in spirituality”. It is another way of saying give up your knowledge, your ego and your mental constructs and empty yourself of all the clutter you have inherited to hear the silence within. You do not reach god through your reasoning or science or rationality.

Delve into your inner self and realise your real identity because that is the real purpose of your birth. This is why it is said that silence is the language of god. It is in that silence that he reveals himself. That is the story of Lord Dakshinamurthy— Lord Shiva in the form of a young boy, who gave self-realization to the five sons of Brahma through the medium of silence.

Silence is the highest form of spiritual initiation or ‘Diksha’ to a spiritual seeker from a realised master. Other forms include those of touch, sight and mantra, silence, however, is the highest and most valued. Sri Ramana held it in high esteem.

It is about making the mind still to hear the silence within. It cannot be done by merely will.

Spiritual practice and guidance under a ‘guru’ is necessary. This is because only he who is immersed in wisdom can radiate and transmit wisdom.