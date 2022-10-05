Snags on the road to success

In every sphere of life, as we set off in succeeding in ‘something’ we see several snags, stymieing our progress, on the streets to success. That ‘something’ could be any activity/enterprise, a venture/adventure, et al. Surprisingly, the very first snag, at times, is our own slothful attitude, which surely would be singularly hard to shrug it off.

Indubitably, it does call for immense efforts to overcome the initial inertia. Added, are our ample misgivings of being successful or not, in accomplishing our assumed task.

Next, our intense fixation with success often makes us expect instantaneous results, even with infinitesimal investment of time/efforts. (This phenomenon is seen in people, in process of shedding weight, expecting pounds of flabs accumulated over years to get just whittled off within days.)

We should understand, terrific results demand titanic efforts.

Hence, it is imprudent to expect macro trophies with micro toils. Yet another snag that can act as severe stumbling block to success could be strong comments of people, over our undertaken task. Of course, there would be bouquets, too, in the form of brim-full of spirit-soaring words from bona-fide well-wishers. But there are also brickbats, by way of barbed and baleful comments by detractors, who denigrate and drown us in a bog of deadly despair. Here, what calls for is stoic equanimity – choosing to remain composed and collected by not being carried away, either by cool compliments, or crumbling and crashing under caustic comments.

Paradoxically, other human-folks’ successes, too, at times, can act as humongous hurdles on the path to our success. Especially, when they would have achieved it with abysmally less efforts through awfully devious ways. Once again, instead of feeling perturbed, it greatly helps in being highly phlegmatic. Yes, it requires persistent painstaking efforts, profound spunk, paramount patience, in achieving something phenomenal.

That apart, unstinted energy supply, unswerving gusto, strong will (seldom slithering into sullen zone at the slightest failure by feeling dispirited), are all the sure-shot formula to supreme success. Remember, winners are never the quitters, and quitters are never the winners!