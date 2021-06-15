Recently, a relative was raving over a raft of lockdown-related woes. “These days I’m not myself. Maybe, because of boredom, I’m always bickering and going ballistic over bagatelle matters unlike before, wherein I bubbled with lots of beans and brio. My spouse, too, who was singularly phlegmatic earlier, has now turned super tetchy, with spasms of splenetic outbursts. Why, even my canine pet, who had in him that real calm is now all restless, getting ruffled and rattled, even on sighting a bird.”

Surprisingly, this isn’t a solitary case, as there are several people stating, there has been a startling change in their entire persona after being shackled indoors for weeks. This in turn is triggering umpteen fears (real or imaginary), unsettling thoughts, emotions, unfounded ennui and anxieties.

Incidentally, the main culprit behind many of our mental maladies is our utter dependency on myriad things. Once we get addicted to something, the absence of it can obviously fling us into a formidable vortex of festering despair. The dependency could be, on the services of domestic help, moseying about the malls, gallivanting around the globe, savouring scrumptious delicacies in swanky restaurants, etc.

In fact, the ‘degree of our distress’ directly depends upon our dependency level. That is why, many of us are detecting a dreadful negative change within, because of a dozen of things, which we were once deadly dependent upon, have now turned downright inaccessible.

However, what is to be remembered here is, we, by mere ranting, cannot really redeem, reverse, repair or rectify any predicament. So, instead of getting mindlessly swamped by mood-enervating moans (of missing out on major joys), why not merrily soak in the minute joys of present moments?

Well, there are thousands of such teensy joys that can tangibly revivify our spirits/moods. Like, revelling in the delight of relishing some real hot cuppa, riffling through sundry books, indulging in rigorous home-workouts, watching some riveting flicks, et al. And, once our body and mind are in fine fettle, lo! The world would be at our feet and happiness at our fingertips.