Sometimes, walking away is a step forward

If we let ourselves see the world through the eyes of others, then there is a possibility that we will lose sight of who we are and what we want. Our decisions will be coloured by the hues of how we want to be perceived. In our attempt to please others, we end up pleasing no one, least of all, ourselves.

Aesop’s fable underscores this notion in a rather humorous way. A man and his son were going to the market with their donkey. It was a long winding path. As they trudged along, a bystander commented, “Are you dull-witted? Why would you walk when you can ride the donkey?”

The man quickly put the boy on the donkey and they continued on their journey. Soon they passed a group of men who jeered, “See that apathetic youth, he lets his old father walk while he rides.”

The man then hastily got on the donkey himself and let his son walk along alongside them. They had not gone far when some onlookers ridiculed them again, “Look at the lazy buffoon sitting on the donkey and letting his poor son lumber along.”

The hapless man did not quite know what to do next, so he decided that both he and his son will sit on the donkey for the rest of the way. Just as they were nearing the market, the passers-by began to sneer at them. “Aren’t you ashamed of yourself?” they said, “for overburdening that poor animal of yours?”

The man had had enough. At last, he and his son cut down a pole, tied the donkey’s feet to it, and raised the pole and the donkey to their shoulders. With abject distress, they walked around the marketplace while everyone looked at them with derision.

Since we live in a world of appearances, we will be judged by what we appear to be. Often, we cannot control or change things outside of ourselves, but we must remember that life is not just what is happening to us. It is more about how we react.

If the father and son had disregarded the opinion of others and had done what felt right naturally, they would have reached the market place perhaps a little tired but happy. Sometimes walking away is a step forward.