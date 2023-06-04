Spiritual content must cleanse, not polarise

Many of you may have noticed that there is a spurt in a certain type of content across social media, where audiovisuals promoting various religions are seen flowing endlessly. Prima facie, it gives the impression that people have suddenly become real seekers of reality. But a careful look will soon reveal that there is more than meets the eye.

There is no spirit of seeking, quite the contrary, the driving force behind the spurt is the intention to impose strong views either for or against a religion. The intent is to polarise people. Even when these are not discretely named in several instances, the audience still comes to know which religion is being promoted and which one is being derided, leading to polarisation. Do you know who is doing all this, as that’s the more worrying part?

It’s artificial intelligence that’s doing it all. That’s worrisome.

The only human involvement in this is that the content, which is cut, edited, selected, and appropriated by AI, is created by human beings. And, looking at AI’s learning speed, it appears that even content creation will be taken over by AI soon. This is not a sign of human progress, despite appearing to be one. As such, it definitely doesn’t bode well for an enlightened and democratic world comprising conscious human beings to get manipulated (if not fully governed at present) by AI, which we ourselves created to assist ourselves and not to rule over us. The conscious being is beginning to be ruled by an intelligent being.

As such, the impact of such content, which is selected by AI to get our attention and cajole us to identify ourselves with the content intensely, has already begun to rub off on us human beings. Almost all of us consume it, and that is the first mistake we are making.

Many opine that it’s no longer optional to consume it, as it has become compulsory to do so in order to stay relevant and in touch with current affairs. Many respond and react to such content; this is the second mistake we make, as it is a sure sign that conscious beings are AI-trapped. Spiritual content is meant to clean our minds, sharpen our brains, and fathom our hearts. AI has begun to use it for just the opposite purposes. There is a saying that “what goes comes back.’ Is AI coming back on us side by side?