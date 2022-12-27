Spirituality and self confidence

Spirituality is about seeking meaningful connection with something bigger than yourself, which can result in positive emotions. Spirituality involves the recognition of a feeling, a sense, or the belief that there is something greater than myself.

We all are human beings, God is the creator and He has created creatures on this earth, Man is supreme Creature. Man should work for everyone’s welfare and stay away from any harmful activities.

The aim of all religions of the world basically is to encourage spiritual unity within man and between men. Almost all religions of the world focus on the spiritual side of life. One should always join a spiritual community, such as a temple, mosque, church, or synagogue. Or any meditation centre to share one’s experience.

Hinduism says the true measure of spirituality is generosity. The Bible clearly says spiritual unity means relating to people’s thoughts and beliefs rather than their bodies. Prophet Muhammad (s) said all human beings are brothers, which is to say that all human beings in this world are virtually blood brothers because e are children of the first man and woman, Adam and Eve.

In Bhagavad Gita Sri Krishna outlines some of qualities of spiritual seeker, a three-point formula peace, tolerance and spirituality purifies one’s soul and develops his personality, when one’s personality develops it will bloom into creative channels. Self confidence is an attitude about your skills and abilities, to gain self confidence one should have firm faith on you, recognise you are good at, build positive relationship, be kind to yourself. To build self confidence, make a list of all your achievements in your life. Self-confidence and hard work are the best medicine to kill a disease called failure.

One has to guard against overconfidence. The danger of overconfidence is that it makes mistakes. Therefore develop self confidence without overconfidence. Gita teaches that self-confidence is the key to living a successful, fulfilled, confident, and happy life.

The Holy Quran says self confidence means being aware of what God has given you in terms of good characteristics and striving accordingly. In the Bible, it is defined as a feeling or belief that one can have faith in or rely on someone or something.