Spirituality, healing and medicine

It is now well-established that most of the physical illnesses have their roots in psychic factors, especially man’s negative outlook, negative attitudes, negative thinking and erroneous lifestyle. However, this great truth lies hidden from the so-called modern man’s view that man’s outlook, attitudes and lifestyle are determined by the ethical and spiritual aspects of his personality.

As a result of the lack of realisation of this truth, very few steps have been taken by the health scientists to give a spiritual touch to the environment in hospitals and a moral and spiritual orientation to the doctors, surgeons and nurses. There might be some such hospitals and institutions that may be training nurses while keeping above mentioned factors in view, but their numbers are indeed very small.

A nurse is a unique soul who will pass through our lives for a minute and impact it for an eternity. The delicate job of nurses requires that their functioning must have spiritual qualities also, for, in order to eliminate the factor of mental stress for recovery and for restoration of health, the patient must be free from mental stress and, in order to achieve the latter, he must have his spirit also healed by receiving spiritual treatment as well along with medical treatment.

By receiving spiritual treatment, he would become strong enough to face stress in his life without getting his health affected by tension, trauma or depression. It should be understood in this context that, if a patient gets cured, but does not change his attitude and outlook and gets emotionally disturbed, again and again, he will then have to be treated again for the same or for a more complicated disease.

It is high time that health professionals across the globe realise this fact that merely a comfortable bed and room does not enable a patient to have rest, nor do tranquillizers, sedatives or pain killers remove his pain for a long period if there is a trauma or a conflict in the patient's mind. It is therefore necessary to give spiritual wisdom that would give him peace and emotional stability.

There is a power within each one of us, which helps us to regain health. This inner power has to be re-awakened, because, anyone who has lost the will to be well or the will to live, cannot survive for long.