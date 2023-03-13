Staying in a state of happiness

Happiness is a state of well-being when positive thoughts and emotions flow through your mind. Happiness should be an absolute concept, but it becomes relative as the triggers are different for each person.

One may feel happy simply by looking at the beauty of nature—the sunrise, the sunset, the birds chirping, or the plants and trees shining with wet, vibrant colours as the gentle rainfall acts as a natural sprinkler.

In contrast, happiness obtained by the purchase of material possessions is temporary and vanishes as soon as the novelty wears off. Ponder over this: a toy for a child, a cell phone for a teenager, a sari or suit for the adult, a jewelry piece for a beloved, the latest model furniture for the house—how long will the euphoria last? A day, or at best, a few days, and then these things will no longer be considered new or exciting!

Keeping a pet animal may be a source of happiness for a few; it is said that cuddling a pet relieves stress to a certain degree.

The same pet may become a source of sorrow when it passes away due to disease, old age, or an accident. In a way, the pet got turned into a possession, and such happiness, as elucidated above, is temporary. But bonding with animals can become a continual source of happiness, as when a person visits an animal shelter and gets to cuddle any and every animal.

The happiness is spontaneous, yet the person is saved from the rigours of excessive attachment to the animal. A herd of cows passes by my house daily, and each day I offer a plate of eatables to any cow that I happen to see first.

I stroke it as it eats and derive some happiness. It goes away, but my happiness does not vanish, as I am expecting to cuddle a cow the next day.

So possessions do not necessarily bring happiness, although a positive expectation may do so.

A great way to feel happy is to bring happiness to others. A few words of comfort to another or parting with something dear to you just to bring cheer to a friend or relative is totally refreshing, strengthening, and brings unparalleled joy.