Support your father, grieve him not in his life

This Father’s Day, (celebrated all over the world on the third Sunday in June), my children raised a toast and spread out a treat in honour of their father. Instantly my thoughts went to my own late dad as memories of him flooded my mind.

Growing up, my father was my hero and best friend. I admired him immensely. He was a perfect gentleman in whose warmth I found sheer delight. The day he passed away to the other world, though at a ripe old age, was the saddest day of my life. Yet, all that I learnt from him and from the legacy he has left behind continues to enrich my life. I try to live by all the values he had embodied.

I find peace and joy in knowing that as I try to emulate his values I am moving towards a fuller and meaningful life. Likewise, every father plays a profound role in the lives of his children. Through his hard work he is the primary provider for his children.

Through his care and involvement, he is their protector and guardian. Through his love and dedication, he is a friend and confidant to them.

In short, “Dads are the most ordinary men turned by love into heroes, adventurers, storytellers and singers.”

Given the part a father plays in the life of every individual, he deserves to be loved and cared for throughout his life particularly in his old-age. But sadly, in the contemporary world, many children do not rise up to this basic duty. It is common to find sons estranged from fathers because of greed and property disputes. Selfishness and indifference keep them from caring for their father when he needs them. Such children cause grief to their fathers. But the guilt may be unbearable when we don’t carry out our duty of caring for our fathers.

Putting our inconveniences and laziness aside to care for our fathers is the only way to love and honour the men who dedicated their lives for our well-being; that is the least we can

do in return for all that they have endured for us.

So, this Father’s Day as my children were celebrating the occasion, I whispered a silent prayer for every son/daughter to love and honour his/her father by his/her support. I joined the author of Sirach from the Bible in his exhortation: “Son, support the

old age of thy father, and grieve him not in his life.”