Surrender to God: what does it mean?

The word “surrender” connotes losing or giving oneself up in a battle. When surrendering to God, we choose to give up the lone fight with the complexities we are thrown into in this world, both external and internal. Of all the solutions explored by us for gaining peace, this spiritual step is the most ideal. This act of surrender is called atma-nivedana.

Surrendering is not giving up on God or ourselves; it is trusting Him even when we don’t understand what’s happening, realising our miniscule status in the vast universe, and becoming humble.

True surrender happens when we completely trust God. Thereafter, God takes over all our troubles and tribulations and delivers us from misery. Then, the soul’s account of sinful deeds in endless past lifetimes is destroyed by His grace. This process will lighten our burden, and all our life problems will henceforth be taken over and managed by God on our behalf. True. But what exactly is this process, and how do we accomplish it? What are the prerequisites for one to be able to surrender? These are age-old questions, which are addressed by Lord Krishna in the Bhagavad Gita (18:62) and other scriptures. The most important thing is to set aside our ego, which keeps us believing that we can handle all of life’s problems by ourselves. However, we must develop unconditional faith in the creator, who knows what is best for us and brings about the necessary circumstances to solve seemingly insurmountable problems. He guides us from within.

Surrendering is arduous. It requires sadhana and the acquisition of the prescribed qualifications, six of which are identified in various scriptures like Hari Bhakti Vilas, Bhakti Rasamrita Sindhu, Vayu Puran, and Ahirbudhni Samhita: develop desires in tune with those of God; do not encourage desires that conflict with God’s desires; develop unshakeable faith in the protection of God; maintain an attitude of gratitude for whatever God has given us; see everything we possess as belonging to God; give up the pride of having surrendered. The benefits of true surrender are many. The heavy load of worldly worries and problems will instantly be unburdened as we have transferred them to God. The mind becomes peaceful and clear, admitting positive and spiritual thoughts that lead to a sense of happiness.