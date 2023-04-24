My father passed away a couple of years ago, and friends consoled me by saying two things. One, do not miss him for he is within you and his physical body has perished. Two, kaalaya tasmai namah – surrender to time, and only time will heal you to get back to normalcy.

The latter aroused my interests. We have to surrender to time which is the best healer. We can relive any past days only in our memories. We have to bide time with fervour in order to put any setbacks behind us. We are keen that this concept of time move quickly when it concerns setbacks, sorrows, and grievances; however, any happy moments we want it to last forever. Hence the perception of shrinking and stretching of time happens in our mind.

The clock as an instrument records time to help all humans to appreciate and abide in a single instance of truth when it concerns time. If not, we humans lie scattered all over with our tardiness; punctuality alien to most. With multiple time zones across continents and even in cases within the same country as USA, we can conclude that time is a comfort framework created by man to be aware of passage of time. In humans, mind is the instrument that measures the cycle of time between any two events. We are aware of meditation and other techniques that help the mind to settle down. When this mind is rested through such avenues the concept of time disappears. There are siddhipurushas who have shared their meditation experiences and stated that they were not aware as to how time had lapsed. It is evident that time is a concept in our minds. Space exists too to lend support to time and vice versa but both – together and individually, can never support our True Existence. When time is objectised we can watch it as the clock ticks. But can we dig deeper to analyse who is witnessing this time? Only when analyse the above query, we get better clarity in alignment with Bhagwan Ramana Maharshi’s quote: “Time is only an idea. There is only the Reality. Whatever you think it is, it looks like that.”