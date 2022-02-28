While drifting into sleep at night it might be a good idea to assess our SWOT that day! Strengths, Weaknesses, Opportunities, Threats — how have we used them?

Let’s start with Strengths. Assessing one’s strength is equivalent to mind or body stretching capacity. Even the soul. Have we used these in our enrichment that day by performing pending tasks or perhaps assisting others with theirs?

Weaknesses come next. It’s so easy to shy away from challenges citing weakness. Inability to handle. Analysing one’s weak spot is half the challenge won. Are we selfish and self-centred; do we anger easily, do we reach beyond ourselves to befriend others or curl up like a couch potato in blissful aloneness? We might end up lonely…

Opportunities that come our way each day are immense. Look for the extraordinary within the ordinary, and discover many an opportunity to widen one’s interests. Aim high and be diligent and committed to the objective. It will bring its own reward for having tried, even if top-notch success eludes!

Threats can be very real within our mind, mostly lingering in our imagination and perceptions of much, which can lead to unnecessary anxiety about how we can cope with difficulties we face. It’s not tough. Be brave and set out on your mission. Maybe a new job, a new home, maybe illness to manage. Don’t chicken out. Anxiety at a new enterprise seems ominous until we actually experience it.

I have found a daily SWOT Analysis very helpful in planning for the next day. We sleep over it and get up refreshed, rather than pile up heaps of clutter in the mind, body and soul if we allow small things to gather to a level of possible exaggeration.

Breathe deeply at night before you sleep. Repeat in the morning to refresh your SWOT approach the next day… Breathe easy and sleep well as SWOT is an inescapable element in our human lives and dealing with it daily will enable us to relax!