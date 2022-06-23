Sycophancy or admiration, tread wisely

What is Sycophancy? Sycophancy is described as overdone adulation, accompanied often with a view to ‘curry favour’ with someone popular, powerful or a celebrity, by trying to move closer to the person, without really reasoning the ‘why, wherefore or what could be the outcome – success or failure; at times involving compromising on integrity and conscience oriented conviction! In other words ‘looking to move into the limelight; garner the spotlight!

Consequently, it could result in mission accomplished or unexpectedly ‘landing in the soup’ as a saying goes, or in a disappointed despondent frame of mind when ‘promised favors’ are soon forgotten and the sycophant’s support is dispensed with. People however, unfailingly fall into the same situation or trap, swept often by mob mentality, which embraces them into a sweet assurance of a feeling of belonging to an elevated level among one’s own! Once in, tough to exit if the coterie grabs your fancy. Includes those who’ve been swayed to think alike, not quite realizing similarly, fools seldom differ! Sycophancy rears its head regularly, and discreet discernment is the real solution to what we’re seeking to ahieve by ‘kowtowing’ to the requests or demands of those we hero worship.

Admiration on the other hand could be extremely enhancing to one’s own betterment even in the absence of never getting to know personally those we admire. We expect nothing from them, nor do they from us, as something enriching emanates from their persona itself. Vibes well with our conscience when they go beyond self serving to being recognized as having gone beyond their all, for the betterment of others. Inspirational and an example to follow! Such people, and there are many who stand out worldwide, set standards that on occasion prick the beliefs or egos of others. Yet, they bravely counter criticisms that misjudge them, troll them, and even threaten them with death.

Through the centuries as history recalls, there has been no lack of either sycophancy or admiration. Continues currently, in fact! The rewards or failures of the former have been witnessed, as has the merciless incarceration or elimination of many admirable people who stood strong as citizen diplomats for a more equal society.

A thin line separates sycophancy and admiration and it is a challenge to choose…