Tackle development woes with holistic, spiritual approach

Urbanisation is a growing trend the world over. By definition, urbanisation refers to the process by which rural areas become urbanised as a result of economic development and industrialisation.

As economic development creates more opportunities in the services and industrial sectors, and with farm incomes stagnating or growing at a marginal rate, more and more people are now moving from rural areas to cities in search of better means of earning their livelihood. However, cities cannot absorb an unending influx of people, because large-scale migration of people requires constant expansion of infrastructure in terms of housing, water and power supply, sanitation and transport etc, in addition to schools, shops, health facilities and public places of recreation to ensure a minimum standard of living. But this has proved impossible in poor countries, where governments have been unable to provide even basic amenities to their people.

The growth of most large cities in these countries has been accompanied by a deterioration in the quality of life. As their populations grew, the cities' infrastructure got stretched and began to collapse. In India, the lack of foresight on the part of local governments and the absence of any policy to check rural migration to cities has resulted in the unplanned and haphazard growth of most urban centres. Even in cities where there is adequate infrastructure for their residents, the very fact of a large number of people living in a small space creates many problems. The hurried pace of life, minimal or superficial social interaction and unhealthy lifestyles of city dwellers all together creates a negative effect on their minds, making them insensitive and callous.

In the light of various problems created by urbanisation, it would be worthwhile if governments try to make rural areas more livable. The development of villages will result in the uniform growth of the country, rather than creating crowded spots in the form of cities that absorb resources from surrounding areas, leaving them poor. This approach offers the only hope of achieving sustainable development for the whole country. People in power should thus realise that the woes of development need to be tackled with a holistic and spiritual approach and our narrow plans driven by ego and greed need to be broadened with farsightedness and implemented with a humane attitude in order to bring about a value-based and sustainable development.