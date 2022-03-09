Tackling tough tasks

Presently we are in the process of shifting to a new place. Being in armed forces, moving to new accommodations isn’t alien to us. But still, every time the very thought of shifting ‘lock, stock and barrel’ would make me shudder. Since, to shift the sundry items sans damages is indeed a supreme challenge in itself.

This apart, if months of meticulous packing is a mammoth task, then managing to unpack and acclimatise to a new ambience is yet another monumental task. Naturally, each time, prior to shifting, I am inundated by angst. Slowly, it didn’t take time to realise, more than the real task itself, it was the task-related ‘thoughts’, that was actually taking a toll on my mind.

Having discerned this, this time, I re-worked on my residence-shifting strategies, and tried embarking on my mission, much earlier than scheduled time. Every single day, with single-point agenda, I would successfully complete only that specific ‘set of tasks’, slated for the day. While working on one thing, I concertedly tried being oblivious to other things. Needless to say, I completed plenty of tasks, possibly much faster than I had anticipated, that too, with pin-point precision.

Soon I discerned, be it any set of tasks, heaped either at workplace or at home-front, it would indeed seem like a Sisyphean task, when we frantically try to finish them, all in one go. Even if we strive to do simultaneously multiple things, we would only do them in bits, such that finally we end up doing nothing fully!

This is somewhat akin to taking up the challenge of clambering up craggy-surfaced mountain in adventure sports. Right away, when we behold and aim at hill’s top area, sure it would make us breathless even before climbing! But, when we mentally divide the distance, and try scaling few steps at a time, we would swimmingly reach the destination.

Any challenging task calls for phenomenal patience and paramount efforts. And, there is no tough task that is easily accomplished, but that it turns extremely difficult, when it is done with exiguous amount of enthusiasm and energy.