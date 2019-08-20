A man in a hot air balloon was lost. Lowering it and spotting someone on the ground, he shouted out to him, “The wind's blown me off course. Can you tell me where I am?” To this the man in the field replied, “You are hovering about 60 feet over this wheat field.”

“You must be an engineer,” the balloonist yelled back. “Yes, I am. How did you know?” the man replied.

“Well, everything you told me is technically correct but of absolutely no use.” The engineer retorted, “And you must be an executive?” “How did you know?” the balloonist responded. “Well, you were drifting in no particular direction before you asked my help and you're still lost, but now it’s my fault.”

The above account illustrates the mindset of the human race. We start in all earnestness to forge ahead in life. We manage to achieve some initial success. Yet, sooner or later, we get carried away and find ourselves either lost or unsure of where we are heading. Though we know that we are far from where we originally intended to reach, we are reluctant and lazy to

make amends and to re-trace the right path. We end up blaming others around us for our situation. We find scape-goats and excuses for our

state and turn bitter towards life. On the other hand if we were to take full charge of our lives we would live in harmony both with ourselves and the world around us. Besides, taking full charge of our lives also puts the onus on us, and us alone, to choose the right path and to make the best out of our lives.

Understanding that our journey of life is bound to throw some unexpected derailments and toss many twists along the way, should prepare us to take full charge of our lives. Steering our way courageously amidst all obstacles that may come along is the only way to reach our destination successfully. “We can let circumstances rule us, or we can take charge and rule our lives from within,” said Earl Nightingale supporting the theory.