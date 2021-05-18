That place between too much and too little

A Sanskrit verse loosely translated into English means - “Just by looking at good and virtuous people, all the sorrows will vanish - if we speak with them, all the joys and comforts will come to us. Brahma did so much good by creating such good and virtuous people.” When I was reading about this young physiotherapist, the sloka came to my mind who learned dance steps to treat a 95-year-old patient whose left hip was broken and needed to heal after a hip surgery.

She was a dancer and to make her enjoy her physiotherapy, he learnt dance steps himself and made her do dance steps which helped her heal quickly. Her happy face proved that you cannot always have happiness; still, you can always give happiness. A happy person is not a person who is always in a good situation, but rather a person who always has a good attitude in every situation.

Yes, god designed us not as mechanical robots but as interdependent, gentle and caring human beings, capable of generating happiness in hearts. “Happiness is a place between too much and too less,” says a Finnish proverb. We will all be happy if we find that place, but instead of that, we look at the other side of the grass and feel envious that it is green.

We must learn the new insight and understanding that the grass will be green where ever we water it. We must learn to water it well.

“The grand essentials to happiness in this life are something to do, something to love, something to hope for.“ In this adage, ‘something to do’ means not just for ourselves, but for others. ‘Something to love’ means not just for ourselves, but loving others too, so we get back the love. ‘Something to hope for’ is the message is that one can count one’s blessings and hope for better tomorrows. Life in its essence is simple and easy, but we human beings make it all complicated. We don’t stop at something we wanted but long for everything.

We don’t distinguish between our needs and greeds. That is why it is said that the richest of the rich is the one who is not a prisoner to desire. Let us all try to find that place between too much and too little and be happy.