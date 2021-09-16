The best promoter of health and happiness

People have various opinions about what gives happiness. Some say it is health, wealth, friends, possessions, or fame and power, but we may have all these things to perfection and still not be happy. It is believed that ultimately happiness comes out of contentment. But again, contentment differs in each one’s perspective. For a sick man, it is health and a poor man, wealth; the ambitious man, power; the scholar, knowledge, and the overworked man, it is rest.

Author John Burroughs says there is another condition that has a greater bearing upon happiness in life other than those said above. The first condition of a contented mind is to do some congenial work and keep the physical, moral and intellectual currents going like a stream, for when it stops, it stagnates. Take away the occupation of all men, and what a wretched world it would be!

To awaken each morning with a bright smile and approach the day’s responsibility with a clear mind and approach the night with a weariness that gives us good sleep and joy that comes from work done well is the norm to adopt and the way of life. The reward of a well-done thing is in the process of doing it. One stops thinking when occupied with hard physical labour. Therefore, work is a leading factor to be healthy and happy.

The great business magnate, Steve Jobs says, "Your work is going to fill a large part of your life, and the only way to be truly satisfied is to do what you believe is great work. And the only way to do great work is to love what you do. If you haven’t found it yet, keep looking. Don’t settle. As with all matters of the heart, you’ll know when you find it."

People who are happier at work are considered healthier, likeable, trustworthy and command more respect. They are helpful, supportive and better at coping with stress and reconciling conflict. Happiness is not an object to be sought. It is a state to be induced. Health and happiness have always been parallel like the railway tracks laid for the same purpose and destination.

Health is a very important factor for happiness, yet the best promoter of health is work.