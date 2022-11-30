The blessing of elders in your life a priceless treasure

Days reveal facts, months uncover knowledge, but it is the years that transform the facts and knowledge into wisdom. The accumulated wealth of insight gained over the years makes the elders in our home and life a source of solace, tranquility, and stability.

Our parents, grandparents, and other older relatives help us understand the evolution of ideas across time and bring greater depth and perspective to our thoughts. Their stories of navigating life over a long period of time, help us realise that life can be better navigated through determination, love, and hard work.

The time I spend talking to my parents is sometimes the best moment of my day. It's not just the fact that they are willing to listen to my everyday concerns; it's also their quiet understanding of my situation, their nuggets of wisdom where required, and their intervention that turns the day around and fills me with positivity and hope.

My father, an astute astrologer, is able to chart the position of the stars in the sky, gain insight into human personality, and make predictions about the future. He is able to use his intuition and judgement to help us anticipate our immediate and distant futures.

We draw tremendous strength from his ability to provide us with hope, patience, and fortitude to deal with whatever is coming our way. His perceptive observation coupled with his awareness about the goings-on of our hearts and minds helps him lead us in the right direction, and we look to him for both guidance and support.

A mother’s love and prayer are the biggest defences against all the trials we face. Just like snow beautifies everything it covers, her love envelops us in its embrace, and we feel comforted and cherished. Talking to her every day reduces our worry and lightens the burdens on our hearts. It is no wonder that talking to them is a ritual of sorts that I undertake to maintain my equilibrium and happiness.

Our parents and elders are plants that spread their branches to provide us with fruits, shade, shelter, and comfort. We must find a way to take care of these nurturing plants so that we are continually blessed by their presence and unconditional love.

Having an old person in your life is like having a living golden treasure. It is a presence to be cherished.