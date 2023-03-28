The divine exceeds all our expectations

What with Namma Uru, Bengaluru, being clothed in autumnal hues all about, leaves took haste in gracefully dancing away even as they touched Mother Earth. And as usual, I was busy sweeping in my little space outside my home, which I love to pass off as my garden, when I was suddenly struck by a rather humbling thought.

Here I was working industriously, thinking myself superior to all, but when it came to the bigger picture, God did it better. After all, it was He who created us; it was He who designated the distinctions between man and woman and thereafter ensured that this earth was teeming with verdant greenery and countless creatures big and small. It was He who also determined the heralding of one season after another. So is it any wonder that when trees wither away, leaving behind a blanket of leaves everywhere, we, as the inheritors of this earth, need to deal with a special kind of TLC (tender, loving care)?

It may seem that it is our duty to rake the leaves all around. But, then, we know—and science backs us in this—that the decaying leaves eventually disintegrate into that rich humus, a layer of nutrients that indefinitely benefits the soil and consequently all who subsist on the plants that eventually grow upon it. Furthermore, when scientists indirectly supplement the role of God through their analysis of the God particle, who are we mortals to interfere in this summation?

On a parallel note, as I was off on my morning stroll and I espied our industrious paurakarmikas sweeping away the leaves gathered about, I recalled to myself a motto emblazoned upon the entrance of a well-known organisation, in other words, ‘’Exceeding Expectations.''

It is the Divine who exceeds all of our expectations, by whatever name we may call Him. This force predetermines all that we do. Then, indeed, who are we to interfere in His mysterious ways? Maybe we should humbly adhere to His directives, accepting as a certain saying professed, "In every seed and every flower is the beauty of the Lord."

In short, we need to be more grateful for being gifted an earth so bountiful by far by the Divine. And most of all, take cognizance of His countless blessings upon all its creatures, not just us humans.