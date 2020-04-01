The exam season

It is exam time again and schools are pictures of many students huddled up with enormous books sitting in a corner and revisiting the book for one last time before closing it forever. It is a testing time not only for the students but for the family as well. I am sure many of you have witnessed this experience. In some households, one can see their favourite gods & goddesses being invoked to come and shower their blessings. The exam period is no less than facing a battle for the students. Goals and expectations are set by everyone at home. It is a season that tests some and rewards others. Numerous babas, fakirs and astrologers make hay during this occasion casting away the bad omens or evil eye from their devotee's path. Tarot card readers and crystal ball gazers are busy as their clients need to steer clear of any obstacles. Superstitions too make a come back during this stage and solutions are available in every nook and corner for a small price.

The first round for the student is to face the writing part of the exam while the second round is a tougher battle, which is to answer the events of the exam in detail to the parents. This grilling by some parents leaves many students disillusioned as they start doubting their answers due to fear. Whatever is gone should not be too much rekindled as it may have a snowballing effect on the next exam.

The shloka narrated by Lord Krishna to Arjun in the Bhagavad Gita is of great relevance even today…”Karmanye vadhikaraste ma phaleshu kadachana” stresses the importance of karma or duty which should be done with complete dedication but do not expect the fruits of the karma to be the purpose. The role of the student should be to study hard and learn the portions. On the other hand, if the student studies just to pass the exam, the objective of learning is defeated. If you have done something well, one need not fear the results.

Life is a big exam in itself, the challenges everyone faces is different. No two papers here are set alike. As our journey is full of surprises, let us wait for things to reveal themselves at the right time.