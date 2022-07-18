The gift of time

The Creator in his wisdom has not created all of us equal. Differently abled, differently endowed humanity is a motley crowd. Some who are intellectually agile, some who are physically appealing, still others whose hearts and minds beat for others. And sometimes in various worthy and unworthy combinations.

Having said that, there is one thing for all of them, as long as they are alive, the only resource equally available whether rich or poor, high or low, gifted or otherwise - Time! It is how we utilise this remarkable resource is what makes life worthwhile.

Time is elastic, it can stretch and as many things as possible can fit into its grand design. The student who burns the midnight oil to get through his syllabus, the scientist who converts his nights into days at his laboratory and the writer who wrestles with empty pages in his creative endeavour as well as the wastrel who spends this resource in meaningless activities and the idler who allows time to drift by, are recipients of the same gift.

There is the multitasking woman juggling home and office in brilliant legerdemain. There is the householder who provides for the family, keeping the home fires burning. There are those who look beyond their call of duty and those who soldier on manfully to achieve what they are meant to without losing direction and will. There are the writers, the artists, the scientists, the philosopher who add meaning to mundane lives.

In the trajectory of life given to us on this earth time has a special place where our lives are measured moment by moment. Time of course does not deal with us with an even hand, handing out it’s tragedies and losses its freebies and triumphs in various proportions as fate decrees. But it is for us to make use of the tragedies to enlarge ourselves and our joys to humble ourselves at the grace granted to us.

The greatest virtue of time is that it does not stand still. The joys of living pass on dimming into memories of a distant past. The sorrows of yesteryears diminish with it’s healing power, with understanding and memories of love. We give a name and fixture to time but time itself is an expanse, an inexhaustible resource that carries everything in it’s relentless tide.