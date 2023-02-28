The Gita on the true meaning of charity

The Bhagavad Gita, in the Karma Yoga Chapter emphatically declares that except for ‘Karma’ or action done as a ‘Yagna’, all other actions done with egoism, with some ultimate gain to be achieved in the end are a cause for bondage in the form of disappointment, frustration and anger (when the expected results are not achieved). Thus arises the question as to what is ‘Yagna’. Any action done with sincerity, for the common welfare of society, without egoism and without expecting any rewards at the end is a Yagna.

The Gita, in the Gnana Yoga chapter further expatiates on the various ways of carrying out such meritorious actions. One of these is ‘Dravya Yagna’. The literal meaning of ‘Dravya’ is wealth or riches in the form of money and other material possessions. When this wealth is used for the larger welfare of society, it becomes a ‘Dravya Yagna’. But there is an important rider here. “The wealth should have been acquired through honest and legal means, the action should be driven by a sincere desire to share the wealth with the less privileged in order to alleviate their troubles and it should be done with a fervour that it is being offered to the divine”. Charity acquires a sheen of divinity when it is carried out with these sentiments, instead of just being an act of prestige to gain name and publicity and as a salve to assuage one’s guilty conscience for the various wrongs committed in acquiring this pelf or even as an act of vanity in showing off of one’s financial clout. While this is about the external wealth of a man, there is an inner wealth that every man possesses, irrespective of his external status.

These are the virtues of compassion, love, mercy and so on. A broad spectrum of positive values, incorporating these in our daily lives and harnessing them for helping those who are in need not only contributes to social well being, but also raises the tone of one’s inner life, making it more meaningful and fulfilling. Whatever be the way of being charitable, it is important to note that it should not be carried out with the sense of “I am the doer”, “The world should notice and recognize this act of mine” and so on. Philanthropy, says the Gita, is not only about sharing one’s largesse, but doing it with humility.