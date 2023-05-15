The individual identity

Individuality is the unique identity that sets one person apart from all the other individuals. Each individual is a separate and autonomous entity. No human being is the shadow of another human being or a replica of another. The individuality of a person remains the primary identity even though it is prone to submerge in multifarious identities bestowed by family, caste, religion, race, nationality, etc. There is, however, a streak of similitude that coalesces individuals into the human race.

Generalisations and stereotyping can be misleading. An individual should not be judged based on peculiarities associated with any of the groups he belongs to. A person’s identity should not be typecast with reference to their profession, caste, religion, gender, nationality, etc.

It should be our endeavour to enhance inherited identities. We should eschew being boastful of the identity bestowed by a mere incident of birth in an influential and illustrious family. Nor should we be bogged down by the incident of giving birth to poor and low-key parents. We should carve out our own individual identities. Flaunting a famous surname bequeathed to you or ridiculing the surnames of opponents reeks of a feudal mentality. Your identity should transcend the one bestowed upon you by your surname. We should neither have superiority nor inferiority complexes about the identities cast upon us by our ancestry.

People from the same identity cohort are not necessarily on the same page. Quarrels and animosity with our kith and kin arise due to individual peculiarities. In our daily lives, we are often at odds with close acquaintances, be it at home, the office, or in the neighbourhood. The standoff, kindled by an ego clash, usually occurs with people with whom we happen to be more in touch.

An individual has to contend with and deal with the rest of the world for survival. Our individuality is engaged in asserting itself against institutional identities. Individual struggle is, on the one hand, the main cause of stress and strife, but on the other hand, it is also testimony to the innate strength of a person. The wisdom lies in avoiding conflict and acrimony while dealing with the rest of the world. It is an individual imperative to cultivate harmony and camaraderie to wrest the best from humanity.