The power of gratitude

According to the Bard of Avon, ingratitude is more hideous than a sea monster and worse than a serpent’s tooth. It stands true through the generations with respect to one and all, although Shakespeare referred to one’s own children. The expression of gratitude shows up like a spark, and in most people, vanishes thereafter. Forgetfulness is a human weakness. It hurts the most when it is displayed in matters of indebtedness towards kindness, as to financial or any timely help received. Gratitude is powerful as it is a positive emotion that helps our overall well-being and relationships to be grateful for anything, notwithstanding the fact that it may have been a routine matter.

The scriptures place the cow in a high position for its selfless and grateful nature. Her needs are merely water and grass, but in turn, apart from her calf, she provides nutritious milk to humans. Similarly, nature itself merits that each one of us remains grateful for her bounty, including the very air that we breathe to survive. Needless to say that the creator should never be forgotten while paying our obeisances to mother nature.

What about plants and trees? At best they nestle on mud, guzzle some water. Should not one be grateful to them for the magnificent flowers, delicious fruits and nutritious grains that they provide? The human being is but a parasite as he organically does not produce anything that can be useful to others. At least he can be grateful for the things enjoyed by him, instead of taking them for granted and insolently exploiting nature.

A shining example of gratitude is attributed to the coconut tree in a heart-touching Shubhashitam. The coconut tree remembers the little water received during its growth period and carries lifelong heavy coconuts filled with the sweetest water on its head, for the benefit of man. So also, virtuous people never forget any help received.

Let us emulate the coconut tree, try to give more than we receive — in gestures, cash or deeds, and remain ever grateful. Say a prayer of gratitude before you sleep and see the difference in a few days.