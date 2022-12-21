The power of narrative

None is denying the historic role that religions played in uniting humanity in certain ways, in certain phases of history. Religions acted as the dominant narratives in aforesaid phases and kept human groups united in one way or the other. However, present age is different from past in many ways. For example, if we go back in the history of the world just by hundred years, we find that in that period this awareness was missing that industrial production can cause damage to the environment to such an extent that it may even pose danger to the very existence of ‘advanced life’ on the planet.

Half a century ago, it was almost an unspoken consensus that all nations are free to pursue any such plan of development which they thought was in line with their national interests and, in course of doing that causing damage to environment was seen as normal because, science hadn’t developed to such an extent that it could predict with precision the real extent and quantum of damage caused to environment by aforesaid developmental or industrial plans of the nations.

In the present age science is advanced enough to quantify almost everything. Moreover, nation states are also inclined more or less, to accept the truth which emerges from such scientific studies. Some of the nations are still not in 100% compliant in accepting the scientific findings and, change/modify their behaviour as suggested by bodies of scientists and subject experts. Yet, they are in no position to deny their responsibilities out rightly in the comity of nations as, we the earthlings could weave a dominant narrative that whoever causes damage to environment be it a nation, corporation or individual; is common enemy of the humanity. This narrative is all-empowering as it brings whole humanity on single platform as equal stakeholders in sustainably utilizing the natural resources keeping in mind their renewability and continuity for the future generations.

The ones who are still looking for solution in known religions for solving human problems, may take a leaf from this example and learn to discover ‘points of union across religions’. These points alone will prove entry points for global humanity to enter the field of reality/spirituality. The new narrative will emerge from spiritual union of all earthlings sans religions.