The relevance of our interconnectedness

It was Marcus Aurelius, the Roman emperor and stoic philosopher, who was one of the first thinkers to promote the idea of cosmopolitanism. He believed that he was a citizen of the world and not just of Rome. Several thinkers and philosophers after him espoused the idea and promoted the concept of interconnectedness. Today, in the middle of a global and unabated pandemic, this concept cannot be more relevant. Certainly, Covid-19 has revealed, among other hidden facts, that we are all citizens of the world and that what affects one part of the world will eventually affect the other parts as well.

As citizens of the world, we will do well to remember that our actions and choices affect all around us. The second, and in some parts of the world the third and even fourth, waves of the pandemic is largely due to the incorrect actions and choices of a few. When it would have been a wise decision to postpone travel in the middle of an ongoing pandemic, many had unwisely and selfishly taken holidays and thronged tourist spots; when it would have pleased the gods well enough to pay obeisance to them from our homes during the pandemic, several devotees could not buy that idea and flooded pilgrim sites; when impulsive outings should have been replaced by being shut at home to help keep the virus at bay, for many this was impractical and too boring a way of living.

Alas! The virus has had the last laugh as it is mutating and spreading ceaselessly. Experts have opined that the only way this pandemic can be controlled is for each of us to be responsible and make a paradigm shift in our lifestyles keeping our interconnectedness in perspective. Undoubtedly, our choices and our current lifestyles have a great bearing on how long this pandemic could last.

It is said that what is not good for the hive is not good for the bee. At a time when travel, tourism, pilgrimage and unnecessary outings are not good for the world at large, it means that it is not good for individuals as well. Mindful of the relevance of our interconnectedness may our daily actions in the current situation be selfless and pave the way for the end of the pandemic.