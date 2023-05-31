The role of bhakti

The whole spiritual journey is a song. Words can convey things only up to a point. Poetry is that which is between the words. Even in Vedanta, the attempt is to use your intellect to discover the limitations of the intellect.

Being learned is different from being intelligent. When people who have acquired knowledge, not what has come from within, begin to guide, it is like the blind leading the blind. We can go round and round and fall into a pit. Why? Because the core is not touched. Words cannot touch the core and descriptions cannot be the reality.

Words cannot describe the Supreme Being, but we like to show our devotion, so we describe it to the best of our capacity.

Music is an intrinsic part of bhava and bhakti, and goes beyond all words.

The great Kabir said, “A heart which has no love, no devotion, no bhav, is like a cremation ground where there is no life.”

I sometimes wonder if devotion can be taught. We can teach all the ways leading to it, but it cannot be taught. Suddenly, one day the seed sprouts and the heart opens. There is no explanation for it. It comes through the grace of the Supreme only. Also through the grace of the teacher.

Inside the mind of every human being is divinity and when anybody seeks It, he/she becomes a bhakta.

To say I am going to find the Truth without any bhava or bhakti is absolute nonsense. It cannot be done.

You can learn all the Upanishads and practice yoga all you want, but if the heart hasn’t melted, nothing can happen.

The presence of a teacher who has touched the Truth can make the seed grow inside us. He is like a magnet. Our sadhana, our devotion is the clearing of all the rust we have gathered through life. The seed is sown and then you may hear the music of the bansuri as Krishna plays it.

Krishna is eager to play the flute for us but our flutes are so stuffed with so much unnecessary muck, endless desire, regret, resentment and confusion. We have to realise there is muck within us and that we can do nothing about it. That realisation is humility. Then the work begins and you hear the beautiful music.

This is my understanding of bhakti towards the Supreme Reality.