The sense of  repentance

The creator has placed a special feature in mans’ psyche, which is called ‘repentance’. This special feature is particularly prominent in people who have faith in God.

The Bible defines repentance as a change of mind that results in a change of action. It is not merely regretting the wrong one has committed. Repentance is a wonderful means of mercy for human beings.

A positive aspect of repentance is that it engenders a strong determination in a person to reform himself, and after having done something wrong, to firmly walk on the path of goodness there after. It is this positive enthusiasm that follows from repentance that, in law of nature, changes an evil deed into a good one.

In the Bhagvadgita (16,3), Sri Krishna declares forgiveness to be a Godly quality foundational for liberation and is contrasted with the anger and harshness that characterise the ungodly who stay in bondage. When you repent, the main thing to do is to correct your behavior, you have to stop committing the sins for which you wish to repent.

Remember: You can lie to other people & you can lie to yourself, but you can not lie to God. If you really want to repent, you need to be humble. Be humble before God and know in your heart that He is right and you should live by His word. Sins are mistakes that lead us to hurt others and hurt ourselves. When we live a life free of sin, not only do we please God and preserve our souls for eternity, we also make our lives happier and more fulfilling.

When you go to repent, begin by reading the holy text of your choice (the Bhagavadgita, the Bible, the Quran, the Torah or any other). The Bhagavad Gita (Srimad Bhagavatam, 10.14, 8, Purport;) The Christian Bible has many passages that deal with repenting, including Matthew 4:17 & Acts 2:38 & 3:19.

The major passage in the Quran that deals with repentance is A–Tahriim 66-8. Jews can find passages on repentance in Hosea 14:2-5, proverbs 28:13. Prophet Muhammad(s) said, “Oh people, repent God for indeed, I repent to God 100 times a day. It is important to note that the keys to repentance are that a sinner must desert from his sin, feel regret for having perpetrated it, and then make a firm resolve not to return to it.