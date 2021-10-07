The symbolism of Bonsai

‘The Potted Trees’ is the title of a Japanese play based on the story of an impoverished Samurai of 14th century. He is desperate to provide warmth to a journeying monk from the cold winter and having exhausted all firewood, uses his cherished potted trees to sustain the fire.

The monk is an official in disguise who later rewards the Samurai for his sacrifice and benevolence. Bonsai (literally means ‘Tree in a pot’) has been valued in Japanese households over centuries. Their origin is traced back to Zen Buddhism when Chinese monks developed the dwarfed trees in monasteries as a spiritual practice to inculcate peace and tranquillity. Later in Japan, Bonsai developed into a pleasing art form incorporating Japanese discipline and aesthetics.

Mohammad Yunus, the Nobel Laureate economist, finds the Bonsai display intellectually stimulating. While pondering over the philosophy of life, he attributes both the stunted growth of a Bonsai and the poverty of the poor to the lack of an ‘enabling environment’ that would otherwise nurture them.

Many celebrated Bonsai masters have likened growing bonsai to raising kids. The initial focus is on the survival of the tree and then with pruning and grooming, the tree emerges displaying its unique character. The labour-intensive battles in shaping a Bonsai have parallels in bringing up a kid. Both the cultivators and the parents have to acquire perseverance and unconditional kindness normally reserved for devout monks.

The strength of a Bonsai lies in its roots just like our roots which give us resilience and spirit to face life. The trunk of a Bonsai is a reflection of its personality just like a child evolves and grows into exhibiting a distinctive personality. The American writer Sloane Crosley observes that our brains are like Bonsai trees growing around our private version of reality.

The concept of wabi-sabi (wabi – simplicity, sabi – the beauty of age and wear) is implicit in the art of Bonsai. Life’s imperfections are accepted through unwavering appreciation just like the Bonsai trees which are asymmetrical in their design yet impart a sense of harmony. Bonsai stands for serenity, discipline, and beauty.