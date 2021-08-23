The transformation of the self

Transformation, as we all know and have experienced, is in fact a natural process of life-- there are ups and downs. It’s a journey of self-discovery which has moments on mountaintops and moments in deep valleys of despair. It’s a known fact that every human being is transformed physically, mentally, spiritually, moment after moment and throughout his or her lifetime.

Physical growth, social and ecological environment, learning and education and the events in life are some of the factors that are constantly playing upon every human being and are bringing about transformation. The greatest difficulty in this process is man’s own resistance or non-cooperation with change. In the present situation, when a man doesn’t have constant happiness and one is not immune to ill-health and other sorrows and sufferings of the world and when the clouds of destruction are looming large, there should not be any agitation in thoughtful persons to transform their lifestyles into a kind that does not bring sufferings to them.

If once this process of transformation starts and a few people are transformed, then it automatically catches other people’s attention. We must ask ourselves, is there anybody who does not like a smiling rose? who would not like a cool morning breeze on sunny summer days? Similarly, if there is a person who always wears a smile on his/her face and who always speaks words that are refreshing, energising and sweet as the nightingale’s melody, then who will be able to resist this temptation of being like this lovely fellow?

Does the innocence of a child not impress all? Who has never in his life been nourished by milk? Archimedes had said “Give me a lever long enough and a fulcrum on which to place it, and I shall move the world.” Similarly, Almighty supreme says, if you change individually, you will be able to change through each one of you a large part of the world. So, on your shoulder rests the responsibility of transformation of the whole world. Never think that if X, Y, or Z will change only then will I change, because if I change, others around me will definitely change. So the whole process is of changing yourself and not them.