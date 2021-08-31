The universe speaks when we are attentive

Each of us has a little universe inside of us and when we discover this magical place, the universe outside only seems like an extension of the magic, the enchantment we found on the inside.

I was recently speaking to a friend about the sudden pain in my shoulder joints which made carrying out day to day activities rather difficult. I was upset and angry about this arbitrary pain and was rattled by the possibility of surgery. I wondered about the randomness with which this pain was inflicted on me. After listening to me go on and on for a while, she spoke;

“Most things in our life,” she said “, do not happen randomly. What appears arbitrary is actually a string of ignored messages that the universe was trying to send us. When those neglected intimations accumulate the resultant seems too much to handle”. She reiterated that if we listened to those little messages that came in from time to time, we would not struggle to make sense of the curveballs in our life.

Thus chided, I spoke about my lifestyle and how unwittingly I had ignored the little telltale signs of tension and stress in my body. The seemingly little pockets of hurt, exhaustion and strain had now become big bags that I carried around without even my knowledge. I was forced to acknowledge that lost in our quotidian experiences we often ignore and hence multiply the pressure in our lives simply because we are not conscious of the messages the universe keeps sending us. Messages to slow down, to let go, to do something different, to rest, to seek refuge in nature, to listen to our intuition.

Our lack of awareness breaks the connection between the universe inside and outside of us and hence the messages don't come through. I resolved to be open to the offerings of the universe; tiny openings of wisdom, synchronicity, memories, little aches and pains, moments of solicitous solitude and small tugs at our hearts when everything around us is silent.

To my delight, just then, I received a lovely surprise of gorgeous flowers and gourmet food from a close friend to help me tide over this barricade of hurt and pain. The universe had spoken. And how!