The victory in conquering ourselves

We live in an era where anything can be limitless. From the unlimited buffet to the vast internet, the sky is the limit. There is just too much that is easily and freely available. Yet, it is this abundance that poses the greatest danger for modern man. For, in abundance, we face the risk of becoming slaves to various indulgences and addictions.

From the time we start our day to the point we retire to bed we face an abundance of distractions that plague our waking hours. We log into our Facebook and other social media accounts just to check our connections and in no time have thrown away many empty minutes, even hours of our precious time in meaningless interactions and surfing. Intending to load the cart for an urgent need of the day, we go online shopping and end up in impulsive and wasteful buying. We get on our couch for a news update and soon minutes tick away into hours of shallow TV viewing. And so on and so forth, the list is long.

The only way to make sure that we don’t fall into the slavery of addictions and indulgences is to become masters of ourselves. Cato the Younger, the Roman statesman and a follower of the Stoic philosophy knew that there was a greater power in mastering himself than in mastering others. He was affluent enough to dress in exquisite clothing. Yet, he was often found walking around Rome barefoot. He could have indulged daily in the finest feast. He chose instead to eat simple fare. Whether it was raining or intensely hot, he went bareheaded by choice. This wealthy Roman was thus training himself to be his own master.

In Steven Pressfield’s classic novel on Alexander the Great, ‘The Virtues of War,’ there is a scene where Alexander is challenged by a philosopher at a river crossing. Both refuse to give way for the other and are seen waiting with authority for the other to move. “This man has conquered the world! What have you done?” confronts one of Alexander’s men arrogantly. To this the philosopher responds with a sense of complete serenity, “I have conquered the need to conquer the world!” Indeed, to conquer ourselves is the greatest of all victories.